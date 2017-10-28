Breaking News
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
State
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Graham: Failure on tax reform could be end of GOP
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Graham: Failure on tax reform could be end of GOP
Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) says that if Republicans don't pass tax reform, then Democrats will take back the House of Representatives and attempt to impeach President Donald Trump.
Source: CNN
President Trump's tax reform (21 Videos)
Graham: Failure on tax reform could be end of GOP
GOP: We intend to achieve tax reform by 2018
Sanders, journalist argue over Trump tax claim
Flake's news derails focus on tax reform
McConnell: GOP will score big win on tax reform
Trump heads to Hill to sell his tax plan
Trump: NAFTA may not turn out
House intel chair investigating Obama-era deal
Dem. Senator: I may support Trump's tax plan
Donald Trump on tax reform
Inside the GOP's tax blueprint
Trump: I'm very good at cutting taxes
Trump: I'll turn to Dems if I need to
Cohn doesn't answer Trump tax return question
Trump wants tax reform despite recent defeats
Sanders vows to oppose Trump tax cut for rich
Trump: The rich will not gain from tax reform
Ryan: It's now or never to pass tax reform
Schumer: Trump's tax plan helps the wealthy
Mnuchin: Biggest tax cut in US history
What we don't know about Trump's tax plan
Trump admin calls for dramatic tax cuts
See More
Graham: Failure on tax reform could be end of GOP
Newsroom
Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) says that if Republicans don't pass tax reform, then Democrats will take back the House of Representatives and attempt to impeach President Donald Trump.
Source: CNN