WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 08: Senate Judicary Committee member Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) listens to witnesses during a subcommittee hearing on Russian interference in the 2016 election in the Hart Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill May 8, 2017 in Washington, DC. Former acting Attorney General Sally Yates testified to the subcommittee that she had warned the White House about contacts between former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn and Russia that might make him vulnerable to blackmail. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
    Graham: Failure on tax reform could be end of GOP

Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) says that if Republicans don't pass tax reform, then Democrats will take back the House of Representatives and attempt to impeach President Donald Trump.
