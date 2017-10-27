Breaking News

White House reiterates Trump's claims that his sexual harassment accusers lied
white house trump sexual harassment accusers response_00000000

    White House reiterates Trump's claims that his sexual harassment accusers lied

White House reiterates Trump's claims that his sexual harassment accusers lied

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders says the White House maintains its position regarding the women who have accused President Trump of sexual harassment.
Source: CNN

