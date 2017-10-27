Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

me too congress sexual assault harassment orig bw_00011922
me too congress sexual assault harassment orig bw_00011922

    JUST WATCHED

    Women of Congress share #MeToo stories

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Women of Congress share #MeToo stories

In the wake of wider discussion about sexual harassment and assault, female members of Congress are sharing their own stories.
Source: CNN

Sexual harassment (15 Videos)

See More

Women of Congress share #MeToo stories

In the wake of wider discussion about sexual harassment and assault, female members of Congress are sharing their own stories.
Source: CNN