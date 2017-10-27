Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Conway
Conway

    JUST WATCHED

    Kellyanne Conway pressed on Wikileaks request

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Kellyanne Conway pressed on Wikileaks request

Kellyanne Conway responds to reports that the Trump campaign asked Wikileaks for access to Clinton campaign emails.
Source: CNN

Kellyanne Conway (15 Videos)

See More

Kellyanne Conway pressed on Wikileaks request

New Day

Kellyanne Conway responds to reports that the Trump campaign asked Wikileaks for access to Clinton campaign emails.
Source: CNN