Breaking News
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
State
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
US releases some classified JFK documents
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
US releases some classified JFK documents
Classified US government files on the 1963 assassination of President John F. Kennedy have been released to the public giving some, but not all, answers to the late President's murder.
Source: CNN
John F. Kennedy (15 Videos)
US releases some classified JFK documents
Never-before-seen video of JFK (2015)
Remembering November 22nd
Video message marks JFK's 100th birthday
We're obviously obsessed with JFK conspiracies
Secrets revealed in Jackie O letters
JFK hid serious health problems to become president
Caroline Kennedy on JFK: I miss him every day
The great debate: Kennedy vs. Nixon
JFK's Secret Service agent shares guilt
Dan Rather: Oswald was lone shooter
JFK's First 100 Days (Part One)
JFK's First 100 Days (Part Two)
JFK's earliest-known voice recording
What if the Cuban Missile Crisis led to war?
See More
US releases some classified JFK documents
Classified US government files on the 1963 assassination of President John F. Kennedy have been released to the public giving some, but not all, answers to the late President's murder.
Source: CNN