    Trump wanted gag order lifted on FBI informant

President Trump wanted the gag order lifted on an undercover informant who played a critical role in an FBI investigation into Russian efforts to gain influence in the uranium industry in the US during the Obama administration, according to two sources.
Anderson Cooper 360

