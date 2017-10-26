Breaking News
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
State
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Marks: Niger may have delayed drone support
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Marks: Niger may have delayed drone support
Retired Major General James "Spider" Marks explains why the US military asked Niger for permission to arm drones ahead of the attack that killed four servicemen.
Source: CNN
Niger ambush (11 Videos)
Marks: Niger may have delayed drone support
Senators claim not to know of troops in Niger
Lawmaker infuriated over Trump's call to widow
WH: No recording of call to soldier's widow
Wilson: Trump didn't know slain soldier's name
Trump denies Wilson's claim on call to widow
Congresswoman describes Trump's call to widow
Lt. general: Trump's Obama comment 'shameful'
Trump: Ask Kelly if Obama called about son
Green Beret's brother: Trump's call 'an honor'
Trump: Obama didn't call slain troops' families
Fallen Green Beret laid to rest
See More
Marks: Niger may have delayed drone support
New Day
Retired Major General James "Spider" Marks explains why the US military asked Niger for permission to arm drones ahead of the attack that killed four servicemen.
Source: CNN