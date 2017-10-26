Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Trump: Time to liberate US from opioid epidemic

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Trump: Time to liberate US from opioid epidemic

President Trump delivers remarks on the US opioid crisis during a press conference at the White House.
Source: CNN

America's opioid epidemic (15 Videos)

See More

Trump: Time to liberate US from opioid epidemic

Newsroom

President Trump delivers remarks on the US opioid crisis during a press conference at the White House.
Source: CNN