Breaking News
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
State
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Full White House remarks on US opioid crisis
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Full White House remarks on US opioid crisis
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump deliver remarks on the US opioid crisis during a press conference at the White House.
Source: CNN
America's opioid epidemic (15 Videos)
Full White House remarks on US opioid crisis
Why are opioids so addictive?
How dangerous is Fentanyl?
Heroin found in used car's secret compartment
This is your brain on heroin
Deaths from synthetic opioids on the rise
Conway defends WH opioid epidemic plan
Heroin addict watches himself hit rock bottom
Struggling to keep up with overdoses
Video of a Heroin addict being treated after overdosing
Inside New Hampshire's opioid epidemic
Dr. Gupta on dangers of opioids found on Prince
CNN's 'Prescription Addiction' town hall in 90 seconds.
Former NFLer: I was a functioning addict
How do we stop doctors, hospitals from overprescribing?
What are police doing to combat illegal drugs?
See More
Full White House remarks on US opioid crisis
Newsroom
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump deliver remarks on the US opioid crisis during a press conference at the White House.
Source: CNN