Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Manchin: Drug industry liable for opioid crisis

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Manchin: Drug industry liable for opioid crisis

Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia slammed pharmaceutical companies Thursday, arguing that they should be held legally liable for their role in the ongoing opioid crisis.
Source: CNN

America's opioid epidemic (15 Videos)

See More

Manchin: Drug industry liable for opioid crisis

The Lead

Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia slammed pharmaceutical companies Thursday, arguing that they should be held legally liable for their role in the ongoing opioid crisis.
Source: CNN