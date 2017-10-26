Breaking News

President John F. Kennedy speaks at a press conference September 13, 1962. (Photo by National Archive/Newsmakers)
    Trump to release some, not all, JFK files

President Trump will not release the full tranche of records relating to the assassination of President John F. Kennedy, instead following last-minute recommendations of his national security agencies that some of those records be redacted, White House officials said.
