President George W. Bush getting a briefing from FEMA chief Michael Brown in Mobile, Alabama
    Bush: "Brownie, you're doing a heck of a job"

Three days after Hurricane Katrina flooded much of New Orleans' Ninth Ward President George W. Bush praised the work of FEMA Director Michael Brown.
