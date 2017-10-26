Breaking News

US President Donald Trump delivers remarks on combatting drug demand and the opioid crisis on October 26, 2017 in the East Room of the White House in washington, DC. US President Donald Trump on October 26, 2017 is to declare the opioid crisis a "nationwide public health emergency," stepping up the fight against an epidemic that kills more than 100 Americans every day, officials said.
    Trump gets personal in anti-drug message

Trump gets personal in anti-drug message

President Donald Trump personalized his anti-drug message at the White House, discussing how his elder brother's struggle with addiction led him to never drink or smoke.
