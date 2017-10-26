Top Dems denied knowledge of payments to firm behind Trump dossier in Hill interviews

Breaking News

WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 27: Former Hillary Clinton Campaign Chairman John Podesta exits after meeting with the House Intelligence Committee on Capitol Hill, June 27, 2017 in Washington, DC. Podesta's personal email account was hacked in the final months of the 2016 campaign and later published on WikiLeaks. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
Hillary Clinton's campaign chairman John Podesta and former Democratic National Committee chairwoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz both privately denied to congressional Russia investigators that they had any knowledge about an arrangement to pay for opposition research on President Donald Trump, three sources familiar with the matter told CNN.
