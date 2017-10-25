Breaking News
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
State
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Donald Trump's go-to non-answer
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Donald Trump's go-to non-answer
Donald Trump's go-to non-answer for decades has been the nebulous, noncommittal "we'll see."
Source: CNN
Stories worth watching (16 Videos)
Donald Trump's go-to non-answer
George Clooney lends his voice to fight famine
California inmates help battle raging wildfires
Rohingya refugees need your help
Steve Harvey mentors young men at camp
Survivors of Hurricane Maria desperately need aid
Small Georgia business produces huge profit
Jimmy Carter's 32-year passion to build homes
A Day For Refugees: #WithRefugees
Model Petra Nemcova rebuilds schools
Andrew Zimmern uses past addiction to inspire new hope
The power of the human spirit
Exploring Greenland's falling glacier
Wildlife filmmaker gets close encounter
Golfing where the scenery upstages the game
The beautiful wildlife of the Galapagos
Play with elephants at this treetop paradise
See More
Donald Trump's go-to non-answer
Donald Trump's go-to non-answer for decades has been the nebulous, noncommittal "we'll see."
Source: CNN