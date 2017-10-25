Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Trump
Trump

    JUST WATCHED

    Trump touts intelligence, Ivy League pedigree

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Trump touts intelligence, Ivy League pedigree

During a press conference at the White House, President Donald Trump said the press makes him appear "more uncivil" than he is.
Source: CNN

Donald Trump and Russia (15 Videos)

See More

Trump touts intelligence, Ivy League pedigree

Wolf

During a press conference at the White House, President Donald Trump said the press makes him appear "more uncivil" than he is.
Source: CNN