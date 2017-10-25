Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Trump
Trump

    JUST WATCHED

    Trump: 'The fake dossier was made up'

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Trump: 'The fake dossier was made up'

Donald Trump answers questions about Hillary Clinton and the DNC helping fund the Russia dossier research.
Source: CNN

Donald Trump and Russia (15 Videos)

See More

Trump: 'The fake dossier was made up'

Wolf

Donald Trump answers questions about Hillary Clinton and the DNC helping fund the Russia dossier research.
Source: CNN