Trump campaign analytics company contacted WikiLeaks about Clinton emails
The head of a data analytics company linked to the Trump campaign contacted WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange in 2016 regarding thousands of Hillary Clinton's emails, according to sources familiar with the outreach. CNN's Pamela Brown has the details.
