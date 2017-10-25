Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Trump over twitter screenshot
Trump over twitter screenshot

    JUST WATCHED

    Who's to blame for Trump's 'uncivil' image?

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Who's to blame for Trump's 'uncivil' image?

President Trump says the media makes him out to be more uncivil than he really is. CNN's Jake Tapper discusses.
Source: CNN

Donald Trump and Twitter (14 Videos)

See More

Who's to blame for Trump's 'uncivil' image?

The Lead

President Trump says the media makes him out to be more uncivil than he really is. CNN's Jake Tapper discusses.
Source: CNN