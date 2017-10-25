Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Ivanka Trump: Tax reform 'critically important'

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Ivanka Trump: Tax reform 'critically important'

After months of meetings behind closed doors on Capitol Hill, Ivanka Trump took the podium to make a public pitch on tax reform, which she called "critically important."
Source: CNN

President Trump's tax reform (21 Videos)

See More

Ivanka Trump: Tax reform 'critically important'

After months of meetings behind closed doors on Capitol Hill, Ivanka Trump took the podium to make a public pitch on tax reform, which she called "critically important."
Source: CNN