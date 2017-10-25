Breaking News

    How NDAs silence sexual assault victims

How NDAs silence sexual assault victims

New York Times business reporter Emily Steel speaks to Christiane Amanpour about how NDAs helped create a culture of impunity around sexual harassment.
New York Times business reporter Emily Steel speaks to Christiane Amanpour about how NDAs helped create a culture of impunity around sexual harassment.
