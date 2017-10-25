Breaking News
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
State
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Trump: Flake smart for not seeking re-election
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Trump: Flake smart for not seeking re-election
Donald Trump says Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ) made the right choice not to seek re-election.
Source: CNN
Trump vs. GOP (18 Videos)
Trump: Flake smart for not seeking re-election
Flake: It's my obligation to be critical
WH on Flake retirement: Probably a good move
Senator: Trump asked about renaming Denali
Lawmaker: Don't want my kids talking like Trump
Corker's biggest Trump criticisms (so far)
Corker's hashtag becomes viral hit
Trump wrong on Bob Corker and Iran Deal
Corker: Leaders know what Trump says is untrue
Trump to McCain: 'I fight back'
Bannon: It's a season of war against GOP
Corker's tumultuous relationship with Trump
Kasich hints at leaving GOP if it's not fixed
Trump: McCain 'no' vote is a slap in the face
Danforth: Trump has 'corrupted' GOP
Trump attacks GOP leaders on Twitter
Corker: Trump hasn't demonstrated stability
Flake: More Republicans will be speaking out
See More
Trump: Flake smart for not seeking re-election
Wolf
Donald Trump says Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ) made the right choice not to seek re-election.
Source: CNN