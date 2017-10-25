Breaking News

    Corker: I don't care what comes out of the WH

Sen. Bob Corker (R-TN), who has been incredibly critical of Donald Trump, speaks with CNN's Manu Raju about the President's claim that Corker had no chance of winning his seat in the Senate again.
Source: CNN

