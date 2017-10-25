Breaking News

Brianna Keilar
    Keilar: With husband deployed, news hits home

CNN's Brianna Keilar, whose husband is on his sixth deployment, discusses the struggles of reporting the news when the subject of military deaths becomes so prevalent.
