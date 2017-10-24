Breaking News

    Sen. Flake announces he won't run in 2018 (full)

Republican Sen. Jeff Flake of Arizona, who has sparred frequently with President Donald Trump, will not run for re-election, he said Tuesday in a blistering floor speech.
