Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Corker's biggest Trump criticisms (so far)

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Corker's biggest Trump criticisms (so far)

Since announcing that he won't be running for re-election, Sen. Bob Corker has opened the floodgates of criticism directed toward Pres. Trump.
Source: CNN

Trump vs. GOP (17 Videos)

See More

Corker's biggest Trump criticisms (so far)

Since announcing that he won't be running for re-election, Sen. Bob Corker has opened the floodgates of criticism directed toward Pres. Trump.
Source: CNN