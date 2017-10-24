Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

MESA, AZ - APRIL 13: U.S. Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ) speaks at a town hall event at the Mesa Convention Center on April 13, 2017 in Mesa, Arizona. It was the first such event this year for Flake, who is up for re-election in 2018, as Republican lawmakers across the country have been confronted with angry voters in similar settings. (Photo by Ralph Freso/Getty Images)
MESA, AZ - APRIL 13: U.S. Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ) speaks at a town hall event at the Mesa Convention Center on April 13, 2017 in Mesa, Arizona. It was the first such event this year for Flake, who is up for re-election in 2018, as Republican lawmakers across the country have been confronted with angry voters in similar settings. (Photo by Ralph Freso/Getty Images)

    JUST WATCHED

    Sen. Flake: I will not be complicit or silent

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Sen. Flake: I will not be complicit or silent

During his remarks on the Senate floor, Senator Jeff Flake (R-AZ) explains why the current political climate factored into his decision to retire at the end of his term.
Source: CNN

Trump vs. GOP (17 Videos)

See More

Sen. Flake: I will not be complicit or silent

Newsroom

During his remarks on the Senate floor, Senator Jeff Flake (R-AZ) explains why the current political climate factored into his decision to retire at the end of his term.
Source: CNN