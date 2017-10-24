Breaking News
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
State
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Sen. Flake: Can't normalize Trump's behavior
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Sen. Flake: Can't normalize Trump's behavior
In an interview with CNN's Jake Tapper, Sen. Jeff Flake talks about some of President Trump's questionable actions and how at some point, there is a need to say "enough."
Source: CNN
Trump vs. GOP (16 Videos)
Sen. Flake: Can't normalize Trump's behavior
Sen. Flake: I will not be complicit or silent
WH on Flake retirement: Probably a good move
Corker's biggest Trump criticisms (so far)
Trump wrong on Bob Corker and Iran Deal
Corker on Trump: Alert the daycare staff
Corker: Leaders know what Trump says is untrue
Trump to McCain: 'I fight back'
Bannon: It's a season of war against GOP
Reporter: Corker knew what he was doing
Would Trump's Cabinet invoke 25th Amendment?
Corker's tumultuous relationship with Trump
Kasich hints at leaving GOP if it's not fixed
Trump: McCain 'no' vote is a slap in the face
Danforth: Trump has 'corrupted' GOP
Trump attacks GOP leaders on Twitter
Corker: Trump hasn't demonstrated stability
See More
Sen. Flake: Can't normalize Trump's behavior
The Lead
In an interview with CNN's Jake Tapper, Sen. Jeff Flake talks about some of President Trump's questionable actions and how at some point, there is a need to say "enough."
Source: CNN