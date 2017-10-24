Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Flake: It's my obligation to be critical

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Flake: It's my obligation to be critical

Senator Jeff Flake (R-AZ) will not run for re-election in 2018, saying he wouldn't embrace President Donald Trump to win next year's Republican primary.
Source: CNN

Trump vs. GOP (17 Videos)

See More

Flake: It's my obligation to be critical

Newsroom

Senator Jeff Flake (R-AZ) will not run for re-election in 2018, saying he wouldn't embrace President Donald Trump to win next year's Republican primary.
Source: CNN