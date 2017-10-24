Flake's news derails focus on tax reform

Breaking News

On the day President Donald Trump went to Capitol Hill to sell his plan for tax reform, GOP Sen. Jeff Flake of Arizona took to the Senate floor to announce his retirement and delivered a stinging rebuke of Trump's tenure in the White House. CNN's Jeff Zeleny reports.
