Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

WASHINGTON, DC: U.S. President Donald Trump awaits the arrival of Finnish President Sauli Niinisto to the White House August 28, 2017 in Washington, DC. The two leaders are expected to discuss security in the Baltic Sea region, Russia and NATO during the meeting, the first between Niinisto and Trump and the first one-on-one White House meeting between a Finnish and an American president in 15 years. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC: U.S. President Donald Trump awaits the arrival of Finnish President Sauli Niinisto to the White House August 28, 2017 in Washington, DC. The two leaders are expected to discuss security in the Baltic Sea region, Russia and NATO during the meeting, the first between Niinisto and Trump and the first one-on-one White House meeting between a Finnish and an American president in 15 years. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

    JUST WATCHED

    Graham: Trump camp has a blind spot on Russia

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Graham: Trump camp has a blind spot on Russia

Sen. Lindsay Graham believes the Trump administration has been slow to respond to Russia, but he does believe "where ever the Russia investigation takes us, it will take us."
Source: CNN

Donald Trump and Russia (15 Videos)

See More

Graham: Trump camp has a blind spot on Russia

Newsroom

Sen. Lindsay Graham believes the Trump administration has been slow to respond to Russia, but he does believe "where ever the Russia investigation takes us, it will take us."
Source: CNN