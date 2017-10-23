Breaking News

    Bannon: Bush, McCain speeches 'more pablum'

Bannon: Bush, McCain speeches 'more pablum'

Former White House adviser Steve Bannon, speaking at the Hudson Institute on violent extremism, was dismissive of former President Bush's and Senator John McCain's recent speeches, but says China's President Xi Jinping's speech calling for his country to take "center stage" in the world was "an adult speech."
