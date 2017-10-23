Breaking News
Senators stunned over troop number in Niger
Senators stunned over troop number in Niger
Senators Lindsey Graham (R-SC) and Chuck Schumer (D-NY) say they did not know 1,000 US troops were positioned in Niger. CNN's Chris Cuomo and Rep. Charlie Dent (R-PA) discuss.
Niger ambush (11 Videos)
Senators stunned over troop number in Niger
Lawmaker infuriated over Trump's call to widow
WH: No recording of call to soldier's widow
Wilson: Trump didn't know slain soldier's name
Trump denies Wilson's claim on call to widow
Congresswoman describes Trump's call to widow
Lt. general: Trump's Obama comment 'shameful'
Trump: Ask Kelly if Obama called about son
Green Beret's brother: Trump's call 'an honor'
Trump: Obama didn't call slain troops' families
Fallen Green Beret laid to rest
US soldier possibly taken alive, killed by ISIS
