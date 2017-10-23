Breaking News
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
State
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Cost to protect EPA chief skyrockets
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Cost to protect EPA chief skyrockets
The Environmental Protection Agency is beefing up security for Administrator Scott Pruitt in the wake of increased threats against him. CNN's
Rene Marsh
has the details.
Source: CNN
Scott Pruitt EPA (6 Videos)
Cost to protect EPA chief skyrockets
EPA pick breaks with Trump on climate change
Trump order dismantles Obama climate policies
EPA, HHS nominees asked about climate, stocks
Kamala Harris: Boycott about transparency
Steyer: Pruitt put industry over public interest
Who is Scott Pruitt?
See More
Cost to protect EPA chief skyrockets
New Day
The Environmental Protection Agency is beefing up security for Administrator Scott Pruitt in the wake of increased threats against him. CNN's
Rene Marsh
has the details.
Source: CNN