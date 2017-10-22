Breaking News
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
State
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Trump: Sometimes bickering, feuding helps
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Trump: Sometimes bickering, feuding helps
President Trump said in an interview that sometimes bickering and feuding helps get people "to do what they're supposed to be doing." CNN's
Pamela Brown
reports.
Source: CNN
Trump vs. GOP (15 Videos)
Trump: Sometimes bickering, feuding helps
Trump to McCain: 'I fight back'
Bannon: It's a season of war against GOP
Reporter: Corker knew what he was doing
Trump wrong on Bob Corker and Iran Deal
Would Trump's Cabinet invoke 25th Amendment?
Corker's tumultuous relationship with Trump
Kasich hints at leaving GOP if it's not fixed
Roy Moore takes national stage by storm
Trump: McCain 'no' vote is a slap in the face
Trump threatens shutdown over border wall
Danforth: Trump has 'corrupted' GOP
Trump attacks GOP leaders on Twitter
Corker: Trump hasn't demonstrated stability
GOP senator unsure if Trump will be 2020 nominee
Trump losing allies following turbulent week
See More
Trump: Sometimes bickering, feuding helps
Newsroom
President Trump said in an interview that sometimes bickering and feuding helps get people "to do what they're supposed to be doing." CNN's
Pamela Brown
reports.
Source: CNN