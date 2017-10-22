Breaking News
Rep. Wilson: Niger will be Trump's Benghazi
After President Donald Trump repeatedly referred to her as a "wacky congresswoman," Rep. Frederica Wilson fired back, saying the ambush in Niger that left four US soldiers dead is "Trump's Benghazi."
