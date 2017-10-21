Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Trump football banner called racist smerconish_00000000
Trump football banner called racist smerconish_00000000

    JUST WATCHED

    'Trump' football sign called racist

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

'Trump' football sign called racist

A high school football sign in West Virginia featuring President Trump's name drew controversy and was called "sickening racism" by an employee of a predominantly African-American school. The students who drew the sign say they were not intending to offend anyone.
Source: CNN

Racial issues (15 Videos)

See More

'Trump' football sign called racist

Smerconish

A high school football sign in West Virginia featuring President Trump's name drew controversy and was called "sickening racism" by an employee of a predominantly African-American school. The students who drew the sign say they were not intending to offend anyone.
Source: CNN