Fallen soldier's widow kisses casket at burial

Army Sgt. La David Johnson's burial was held in Cooper City, Florida. Johnson and three other US servicemembers were killed in an ISIS ambush in Niger.
Lawmaker infuriated over Trump's call to widow
WH: No recording of call to soldier's widow
Wilson: Trump didn't know slain soldier's name
Trump denies Wilson's claim on call to widow
Congresswoman describes Trump's call to widow
Lt. general: Trump's Obama comment 'shameful'
Trump: Ask Kelly if Obama called about son
Green Beret's brother: Trump's call 'an honor'
Trump: Obama didn't call slain troops' families
Fallen Green Beret laid to rest
US soldier possibly taken alive, killed by ISIS
