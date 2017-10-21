Breaking News
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
State
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Trump films message for storm relief concert
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Trump films message for storm relief concert
The White House released a message from President Donald Trump ahead of a hurricane relief benefit concert in Texas where all five living former presidents will appear.
Source: CNN
Hurricane Irma Aftermath (15 Videos)
Trump films message for storm relief concert
See Irma's impact on the Florida Keys
Cuomo: Nothing left untouched in the Keys
An ocean used to be here. Irma stole it away
Irma rips tree out of ground
Richard Branson films devastation to his private island
CNN drives through the aftermath in Florida
CNN drives through Florida Keys after Irma
See Hurricane Irma's wrath hit Florida
Kristen Bell sings 'Frozen' songs to evacuees
Wrath of Hurricane Irma on the Caribbean
Cameraman almost wiped out by Irma's waves
Man films Irma destruction to warn Florida
Hotel lashed by brutal wind and driving rain
Barbuda PM: Unprecedented level of destruction
Space station gets a look at Hurricane Irma
See More
Trump films message for storm relief concert
The White House released a message from President Donald Trump ahead of a hurricane relief benefit concert in Texas where all five living former presidents will appear.
Source: CNN