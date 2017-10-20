Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Sarah Sanders WHPB 102017
Sarah Sanders WHPB 102017

    JUST WATCHED

    White House stands by Trump, Kelly's comments

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

White House stands by Trump, Kelly's comments

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders says that it is unfortunate that President Donald Trump and White House chief of staff John Kelly's comments following the Niger ambush were misunderstood.
Source: CNN

Niger ambush (11 Videos)

See More

White House stands by Trump, Kelly's comments

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders says that it is unfortunate that President Donald Trump and White House chief of staff John Kelly's comments following the Niger ambush were misunderstood.
Source: CNN