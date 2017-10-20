Breaking News
Video contradicts Kelly's Rep. Wilson remarks
Video contradicts Kelly's Rep. Wilson remarks
The White House is doubling down on its support for Gen. John Kelly's criticism of Rep. Frederica Wilson, despite newly-surfaced video appearing to contradict his claims. CNN's Jeff Zeleny reports.

Source: CNN
The Lead
The White House is doubling down on its support for Gen. John Kelly's criticism of Rep. Frederica Wilson, despite newly-surfaced video appearing to contradict his claims. CNN's Jeff Zeleny reports.
