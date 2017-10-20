Breaking News
Sen. Graham speaks out on Niger (full remarks)
Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) speaks to reporters on the progress of investigating the deaths of four US servicemen killed in Niger.
Lawmaker infuriated over Trump's call to widow
WH: No recording of call to soldier's widow
Wilson: Trump didn't know slain soldier's name
Trump denies Wilson's claim on call to widow
Congresswoman describes Trump's call to widow
Lt. general: Trump's Obama comment 'shameful'
Trump: Ask Kelly if Obama called about son
Green Beret's brother: Trump's call 'an honor'
Trump: Obama didn't call slain troops' families
Fallen Green Beret laid to rest
US soldier possibly taken alive, killed by ISIS
