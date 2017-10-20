Newly surfaced video contradicts Kelly claim

White House chief of staff Gen. John Kelly erroneously claimed that Rep. Frederica Wilson (D-Florida) claimed credit for securing "$20 million" in federal funding to build a new FBI field office in Miami in 2015, according to a video of the event posted by the Sun Sentinel.
