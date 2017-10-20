Sources: Soldier found about a mile from ambush

Breaking News

The Department of Defense announced today the death of Sgt. La David T. Johnson who was part of a joint U.S. and Nigerian train, advise and assist mission.Sgt. Johnson, 25, of Miami Gardens, Florida, died October 4, 2017 in southwest Niger as a result of enemy fire.
Sgt. La David Johnson was found nearly a mile away from the central scene of the ambush in Niger that killed four US soldiers, administration officials familiar with the early assessment told CNN.
