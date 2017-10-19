Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Concerns raised over Trump attorney interviews

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Concerns raised over Trump attorney interviews

Former US attorney Preet Bharara and former federal prosecutor Michael Zeldin raise concerns regarding President Trump personally interviewing candidates for US attorney positions in certain cities.
Source: CNN

President Donald Trump (15 Videos)

See More

Concerns raised over Trump attorney interviews

Wolf

Former US attorney Preet Bharara and former federal prosecutor Michael Zeldin raise concerns regarding President Trump personally interviewing candidates for US attorney positions in certain cities.
Source: CNN