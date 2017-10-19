Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    One man navigates the rural healthcare system

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

One man navigates the rural healthcare system

After a hospital in Ruleville, MS, nearly shut down, a change in strategy brought it back. That may have saved one patient's life.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

One man navigates the rural healthcare system

After a hospital in Ruleville, MS, nearly shut down, a change in strategy brought it back. That may have saved one patient's life.
Source: CNN