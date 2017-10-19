Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

mattis niger sot
mattis niger sot

    JUST WATCHED

    What we know about the deadly Niger attack

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

What we know about the deadly Niger attack

Details related to the deadly military breakdown in Niger remain murky two weeks after the incident as investigators work to determine precisely what happened. CNN's Jim Sciutto reports.
Source: CNN

Niger ambush (11 Videos)

See More

What we know about the deadly Niger attack

The Lead

Details related to the deadly military breakdown in Niger remain murky two weeks after the incident as investigators work to determine precisely what happened. CNN's Jim Sciutto reports.
Source: CNN