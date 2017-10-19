Breaking News
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
State
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Kelly: I first told Trump not to call families
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Kelly: I first told Trump not to call families
Chief of Staff John Kelly said that he first advised President Trump not to call the families of fallen soldiers.
Source: CNN
Gen. John Kelly (12 Videos)
Kelly: I first told Trump not to call families
John Kelly steals spotlight at briefing
Kelly: My job isn't to control Trump
John Kelly to media: Get better sources
John Kelly: I'm not quitting today
Source: Scaramucci escorted out of White House
CNN: Kelly called Comey to express anger over firing
Trump: John Kelly will do a fantastic job
Trump: Kelly will be a great chief of staff
Kelly jokes to Trump: Use saber on the press
Who is John Kelly?
Trump taps Kelly as new chief of staff
DHS to announce new aviation security rules
See More
Kelly: I first told Trump not to call families
Newsroom
Chief of Staff John Kelly said that he first advised President Trump not to call the families of fallen soldiers.
Source: CNN