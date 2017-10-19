Breaking News
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
State
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Napolitano: DACA kids should be protected
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Napolitano: DACA kids should be protected
Former Department of Homeland Security Secretary Janet Napolitano says she is suing the Trump administration over its decision to rescind DACA.
Source: CNN
DACA Decision (15 Videos)
Napolitano: DACA kids should be protected
Protesters drown out Nancy Pelosi
Trump's twists and turns on DACA
Trump 'fairly close' to a DACA deal with Dems
Rubio: Trump doesn't want to oust Dreamers
Trump: No DACA deal was made
What is DACA?
Trump on DACA: I have a love for these people
White House: It's Congress' job to legislate
Sessions: Obama's DACA program being rescinded
Dreamers respond to DACA ending
Dreamers' fate unknown after Trump ends DACA
Sanders: Ending DACA most cruel, ugly decision
He's willing to risk jail to help Dreamers
Reporter asks Trump if DREAMers should worry
Menendez: Trump policy is 'mass deportation'
See More
Napolitano: DACA kids should be protected
New Day
Former Department of Homeland Security Secretary Janet Napolitano says she is suing the Trump administration over its decision to rescind DACA.
Source: CNN