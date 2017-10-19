Chaz French,Tony Lewis, Jr. reflect on their fathers
DC rapper Chaz French's father was "in and out of jail," throughout his childhood. Tony Lewis Jr.'s father, a former drug kingpin, is serving a life sentence. They share their stories with CNN's #GetPolitical.
